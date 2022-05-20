Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow: Check timings

Panaji

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: The Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 will be declare tomorrow, Saturday, May 21. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declared the Class 12 result at 5 pm tomorrow.

"The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result", the official notification read.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were held in offline mode from April 5 2022 to April 23. The exams were conducted in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across Goa. The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 once declared will be available on gbshse.info.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 15:51 [IST]