Married man pushes girlfriend to death after she breaks up with him

Noida

pti-PTI

Noida, Nov 9: A 22-year-old woman died after being allegedly pushed off the third-floor of her office building here by a colleague with whom she had broken up after learning that he was already married.

The man, identified as Gaurav, came down from the building and put the woman in an autorickshaw, telling people who had gathered around that he was her brother and was taking her to hospital.

Instead, he took her to Lal Kuan area on Noida’s border with Ghaziabad. He booked an ambulance there to take her to Meerut, police said Wednesday, a day after the incident. “The accused had entered Meerut district along with the woman's body in the ambulance but was traced by a police team around 4.30 pm," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said. Both worked at an insurance company. "She had called off their relationship after getting to know his marital status.

However, the accused continued to pester her," the official said. Police said the woman complained to police about this on September 29. The man was then called to the police station on September 29.

“The families of both were also present at the police station and Gaurav assured in writing that he would stop bothering her,” Dwivedi said According to a preliminary investigation, he met the woman in office again on Tuesday and tried to force her into remaining in the relationship. He then allegedly pushed her off the building.

The sector-49 police station was alerted by local people about a woman “jumping off” the office building and being taken to a hospital by “her family”. Gaurav was not responding to any phone calls. He was tracked through electronic surveillance and caught by a police team, which was accompanied by the woman’s family, Dwivedi said. Police claimed that Gaurav then narrated the entire episode and confessed to the crime.

PTI