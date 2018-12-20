IT professional commits suicide over sexual harassment allegations in Noida

Noida

Noida, Dec 20: Assistant Vice President of Genpact allegedly committed suicide after allegations of harassment by two colleagues. The company had suspended him after the allegations.

According to Hindustan Times, the body was discovered by his wife around 11:30pm, and a purported suicide note explained why he took the step.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had joined Genpact in 2007 as a process developer and made his way up the corporate ladder - he was promoted to the position of the assistant vice president recently.

The deceased, Swaroop Raj, belonged to Gurugram and lived in the Noida society with his wife. They had been married for two years.