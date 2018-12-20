  • search
    IT professional commits suicide over sexual harassment allegations in Noida

    By
    |

    Noida, Dec 20: Assistant Vice President of Genpact allegedly committed suicide after allegations of harassment by two colleagues. The company had suspended him after the allegations.

    IT professional commits suicide over sexual harassment allegations in Noida
    Representational Image

    According to Hindustan Times, the body was discovered by his wife around 11:30pm, and a purported suicide note explained why he took the step.

    Also Read | Noida: TV anchor Radhika Kaushik jumps to death, colleague arrested by police

    According to his LinkedIn profile, he had joined Genpact in 2007 as a process developer and made his way up the corporate ladder - he was promoted to the position of the assistant vice president recently.

    The deceased, Swaroop Raj, belonged to Gurugram and lived in the Noida society with his wife. They had been married for two years.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
