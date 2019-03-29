8 dead, 30 injured after tourist bus rams truck on Yamuna Expressway

Noida

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 29: 8 people have been killed and 30 injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Greater Noida's Yamuna Expressway. Rescue operations are underway.

The bus was returning from Agra when it met with the accident around 5AM. Initial reports suggest brake fail as the cause of the road accident.

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital while the dead bodies have been sent for post mortem.