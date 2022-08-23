16-year-old kills friend to skip studies, be in jail

Noida

oi-Prakash KL

Ghaziabad, Aug 23: After six months of meticulous planning, a 16-year-old boy allegedly slit the throat of his friend and dumped his body so that he could be sent to a shelter home and be free of studies. The accused has been detained for the alleged murder of his 13-year-old friend.

The brutal murder was committed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri on Monday evening, according to a report in The Times of India.

As per the report, the boy murdered after five months planning in order to keep himself away from studies and be at shelter home.

The 16-year-old convinced him to join him to watch cars cruise down the DME and he killed the friend, a resident of Masuri and a Class 7 student in a private school, with a piece of glass lying on the road, police told the daily.

"A police team rushed to the spot. After an hour, we identified the body and informed his parents," he said. "The parents told us that at 3 pm, his friend had come to their house and taken the boy with him. So, we started to trace the minor's friend and sent a team to his house. But he was not there. His parents didn't have any idea about the incident either or his whereabouts.

The 16-year-old was planning to surrender if the police do not come looking for him. Upon his arrest, he narrated the entire incident while requesting the cops not to beat him up.

"He revealed that his parents would force him to study, but he didn't want to continue. He had watched a few movies and had been plotting the murder for the past five months," Iraj Raja, the SP (rural), said.

A month ago the 16-year-old boy had tried to kill another boy, but he did not gather courage to murder the boy.

A complaint has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.