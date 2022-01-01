Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status in English For Your Friends, Family, Loved One's

XAT 2022 aptitude test tomorrow: Important guidelines to follow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The XAT 2022 or Xavier Aptitude Test will be held on January 2 2022. More details will be available on the official website.

The XAT 2022 for admissions to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple choice questions with four sections. They are Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer as per the XAT 2022 marking scheme.

In view of the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

Candidates will not be allowed to take electronic devices like health bands, earphones, calculators, mobile phones, or pen drives into the exam hall.

Students will have to check through metal detectors at the main gate and will not be allowed to take any eatables inside the exam halls.

However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits but not packaged food, the guidelines say.

Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrolment form, ration card and passport.

A scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof. Candidates can carry water in a transparent bottle. Candidates can also carry a face mask or face shield and sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

The XAT admit card 2022 is available for download. To access the same candidates will have to enter their XAT 2022 IDD and date of birth in order to log in. The XAT admit card 2022 for the XAT 2022 aptitude test is available at xatonline.in.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 11:53 [IST]