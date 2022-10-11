YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Woman offered spiked drink, gang-raped in hotel room; 3 held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men inside a hotel room in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

    The accused -- Ajay (39), Tara Chand (34) and Naresh (38) -- all natives of Rajashan's Alwar, have been arrested, they said.

    Woman offered spiked drink, gang-raped in hotel room; 3 held

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on Sunday.

    The woman in her statement said she was invited by her acquaintance Ajay to a hotel room on Sunday where two of his friends were also present, the DCP said.

    They offered a spiked cold drink to the woman and she became unconscious after drinking it. Following this, the trio allegedly raped the woman, she said.

    16-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped, set on fire in UP’s Pilibhit dies16-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped, set on fire in UP’s Pilibhit dies

    Based on the victim's statement and medico-legal case (MLC) report, a case was registered under section 376 D (gangrape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Adarsh Nagar police station, the DCP said.

    The police said a crime team collected samples from the hotel and further investigation is underway.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    woman gangrape delhi police

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X