With a twist: The internet can’t stop reacting to Maggi noodles with Raspberry ice-cream

    New Delhi, Sep 13: People have all sorts of ideas when it comes to food. Now a video has gone viral in which a vendor is making Maggi noodles in a rather strange manner.

    As the noodles get ready, he ends up putting raspberry ice-cream lolly. This has led to a barrage of comments with people wondering why he chose to do this.

    Vendor is making Maggi noodles

    This video was shared on Instagram by R J Rohan who has over 24,000 followers. Rohan's bio says he is working with Delhi's 93.5 Red FM. This was posted in his series Instagram videos called Chef Kaandi.

    People have reacted to the video. Some users wrote, 'are you serious?' Another user said, 'just no please.'

    vendor internet video instagram maggi viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
    X