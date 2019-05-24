Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 24: The Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education will announce the results on May 30 at 10.30 am.

Last year the results were declared on May 26 and the pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. The results once declared will be available on uaresults.nic.in.

How to check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019:

Go to uaresults.nic.in

Click on the relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout