Total Lunar Eclipse LIVE: Blazing red 'blood moon' to appear in the sky today

    New Delhi, Nov 08: India is set to witness a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, a fortnight after the partial solar eclipse. This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

    Representational Image

    The partial eclipse of the moon will begin at around 14:39 hours (IST) and will reach its totality phase around 15:46 hours. The eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum, at 16:29 hours. when the moon will be deep inside the shadow of the earth.

    The total eclipse will end at around 17:11 hours and ultimately the partial eclipse will end around 18:19 hours.

    Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

    12:28 AM, 8 Nov
    If you are in a part of the country where you won’t be able to catch the glimpse of the lunar eclipse, you can catch the solar eclipse from NASA website.
    12:27 AM, 8 Nov
    The moon will be turning red tomorrow and hence will also be known as blood red moon.
    12:24 AM, 8 Nov
    A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. The Earth falls between the two and the Moon passes into the Earth's shadow briefly. It is normally understood that the energy of the Sun which reaches the Earth in the form of radiation is seen by the human eye as visible light which has wavelengths.
    12:24 AM, 8 Nov
    There would however be partial and penumbral eclipses during this period. Thanks to this eclipse we will be able to witness the ice giant planet Uranus in the sky as the dim Moon will pave way for other celestial bodies to shine better.
    12:22 AM, 8 Nov
    There will not be another full lunar eclipse until 2025.
    12:21 AM, 8 Nov
    Totality, the stage of the eclipse when the Moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow, will end at 5.12 PM IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST.
    12:21 AM, 8 Nov
    The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST on November 8, with total eclipse starting at 3.46 PM IST.
    12:20 AM, 8 Nov
    This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.
    12:20 AM, 8 Nov
    Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country.
    12:20 AM, 8 Nov
    However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise.
    12:19 AM, 8 Nov
    he eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise.
    12:19 AM, 8 Nov
    The last total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is on November 8.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    X