Total Lunar Eclipse LIVE: Blazing red 'blood moon' to appear in the sky today

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: India is set to witness a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, a fortnight after the partial solar eclipse. This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

The partial eclipse of the moon will begin at around 14:39 hours (IST) and will reach its totality phase around 15:46 hours. The eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum, at 16:29 hours. when the moon will be deep inside the shadow of the earth.

The total eclipse will end at around 17:11 hours and ultimately the partial eclipse will end around 18:19 hours.

Newest First Oldest First If you are in a part of the country where you won’t be able to catch the glimpse of the lunar eclipse, you can catch the solar eclipse from NASA website. The moon will be turning red tomorrow and hence will also be known as blood red moon. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. The Earth falls between the two and the Moon passes into the Earth's shadow briefly. It is normally understood that the energy of the Sun which reaches the Earth in the form of radiation is seen by the human eye as visible light which has wavelengths. There would however be partial and penumbral eclipses during this period. Thanks to this eclipse we will be able to witness the ice giant planet Uranus in the sky as the dim Moon will pave way for other celestial bodies to shine better. There will not be another full lunar eclipse until 2025. Totality, the stage of the eclipse when the Moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow, will end at 5.12 PM IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST on November 8, with total eclipse starting at 3.46 PM IST. This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean. Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. he eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. The last total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is on November 8. The last total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is on November 8. he eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country. This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST on November 8, with total eclipse starting at 3.46 PM IST. Totality, the stage of the eclipse when the Moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow, will end at 5.12 PM IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST. There will not be another full lunar eclipse until 2025. There would however be partial and penumbral eclipses during this period. Thanks to this eclipse we will be able to witness the ice giant planet Uranus in the sky as the dim Moon will pave way for other celestial bodies to shine better. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. The Earth falls between the two and the Moon passes into the Earth's shadow briefly. It is normally understood that the energy of the Sun which reaches the Earth in the form of radiation is seen by the human eye as visible light which has wavelengths. The moon will be turning red tomorrow and hence will also be known as blood red moon. If you are in a part of the country where you won’t be able to catch the glimpse of the lunar eclipse, you can catch the solar eclipse from NASA website.