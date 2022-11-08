Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Chandra Grahan 2022: Check the start and end timing of lunar eclipse in major cities
New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 07: The Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse on November 8. The Lunar Eclipse would be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America.
In India, Total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.
According to Drik Panchang, Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Mexico City are some well-known cities where Total Lunar Eclipse would be visible.
Comments
Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 0:01 [IST]