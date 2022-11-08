YouTube
    Chandra Grahan 2022: Check the start and end timing of lunar eclipse in major cities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse on November 8. The Lunar Eclipse would be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In India, Total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

    According to Drik Panchang, Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Mexico City are some well-known cities where Total Lunar Eclipse would be visible.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 0:01 [IST]
    X