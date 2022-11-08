Primary schools in Delhi to reopen from Nov 9; Ban on construction work lifted

Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral

Chandra Grahan 2022: Check the start and end timing of lunar eclipse in major cities

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and produce a total lunar eclipse on November 8. The Lunar Eclipse would be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America.

In India, Total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

According to Drik Panchang, Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Mexico City are some well-known cities where Total Lunar Eclipse would be visible.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 0:01 [IST]