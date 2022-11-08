Lunar Eclipse 2022: These 3 temples are open for devotees during 'Chandra Grahan'

New Delhi, Nov 08: India is set to witness this year's last lunar eclipse today along with Kartik Purnima. The total lunar eclipse will start at 2.39 PM IST, with total eclipse starting at 3.46 PM IST.

"The total eclipse will start at 15 hours and 46 minutes IST. The ending time of totality is 5.12 PM IST and the ending time of partial phase is 6.19 PM IST," according to a government press release.

In India, total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth, and moon align so that the moon passes into earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it turns reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moon" because of this phenomenon.

"The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur on November 8, 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025 - though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time," NASA said.

While doors of several popular Hindu shrines and temples have shut their doors to avoid ill-effects of the total lunar eclipse, there are some temples which remain open even during Sutak period.

According to beliefs, during an eclipse, the moon emits abnormal negative energies harming the idols. So, the doors where the main deity is housed are closed to prevent and minimise these negative energies that could disturb the effects of the divine energy on the devotees.

Sometimes, Tulsi leaves are also placed on the idols to ward off negative energy. Only after purification, the temples open again. While some suggest that there should be no worship during the phase when the moon actually gets eclipsed, others strictly prohibit all religious practices for the entire 24 hours of the given day. Let us look at why amid such beliefs, some temples remain open all day for the devotees.

Vishmupada Temple, Gaya

Vishnupad Temple is an ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnuin Gaya, Bihar. Located on the banks of Phalgu river, this temple is believed to be built upon the site where Vishnu had purportedly killed the demon Gayasura or pinned him underground.

The temple features a 40-cm footprint purported to be of Lord Vishnu incised into a block of basalt, known as Dharmasila which was retained when the deity stepped on Gayasura's chest before pinning him underground. In this temple, the doors remain open even during solar eclipse and lunar eclipse. The recognition of the temple increases significantly on the day of the eclipse because Pind Daan is done here during that time. It is considered auspicious to do so.

Mahakal Temple, Ujjain

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. It is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India. The temple is situated on the side of the holy river Shipra. In this temple as well, the doors remain open during the eclipse. Devotees are permitted to visit this temple at any given of time but there is a difference in the timing of worship and aarti. The timing of the aarti changes as soon as the eclipse occurs.

Shri Laxminath Temple, Bikaner

Shri Laxminath Temple is one of the oldest temples in Bikaner. It graces the sacred sanctum of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. It was constructed by Maharaja Rao Lunakaran, between 1504 and 1526 CE. In this temple, the door remains open during the sutak period. Even aarti is held here and the Lord is offered bhog.

