Teaching jobs: Navodaya Vidyalaya announces 370 teacher vacancies; How to apply

    New Delhi, May 29: Navodaya Vidyalaya job openings for the post of PGT (Post-Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained-Graduate Teacher) and FCSA (Faculty-cum-system-Administrator) have been announced on official website. Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment 2019 official notification has announced 370 vacancies for teachers. Last date to apply for Navodaya Vidyalaya teaching posts is June 05, 2019.

    Navodaya Vidyalaya job openings

    A total of 370 candidates will be recruited through NVS Teacher Vacancy 2019 drive for the year 2019. Out of which 128 are for the post of PGT, 172 for TGTs and 70 for FCSA. Selection will be based on Written Test/Interview.

    Navodaya Vidyalaya teachers recruitment official notification: Click Here

    NVS Teacher Jobs 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

    PGT - MA/M.Sc./M.Com with 50% marks or above and B.Ed

    TGT - 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned Subject with atleast 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor's Degree in concerned subjects from Recognized Univ. with at least 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed from recognised university

    FCSA - Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application (equivalent to "A" level course of DOEACC) from a recognised institution (or) "A" level certificate from DOEACC (or) BCA from recognised University / Institution (or) B Tech / B E in Computer Science / Information Technology or Information Science from a recognized University.

    For other Navodaya Vidyalaya job details: Click Here

    How to apply for Navodaya Vidyalaya teaching vacancies:

  • Download official notification/application form by Clicking Here.
  • Read all the instructions and scroll down to Annexure V.
  • Take printout of this form and fill it up.
  • Send the form by speedpost to the nearest cluster centre JNV.
  • The list of JNV cluster centres is given in the form you download in step 1.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 1:43 [IST]
