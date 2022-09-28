Starting today you can apply for Police Clearance Certificates at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 28: The process of getting a Police Clearance Certificate for your passport is set to become easier. Now you can apply online for the Police Clearance Certificate at the Post Office Passport Sena Kendra starting today, September 28.

The certificate is issued to passport applicants by the local police stations as per their residential address. It is a mandatory requirement to get a passport as the authorities need to verify the applicant's criminal records.

The certificate is also required when a person applies for employment, long-term visa, immigration to a foreign country or residential status. Earlier one could apply for this certificate through the government's Passport Seva Portal or at the Indian Embassy/High Commission office in case of those who are residing abroad.

Now the government has allowed application for the Police Clearance Certificate at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras.

The External Affairs Ministry said that the step has been taken to address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates. "The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration etc.," the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative was launched to provide passport related services to a larger number of citizens in smaller towns. There are currently 428 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the country.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:03 [IST]