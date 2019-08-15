SSC CGL 2017 Final result date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: The SSC CGL 2017 Final result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the third phase of the exam ie document verification was held in June by the Staff Selection Commission. The commission is expected to release this month itself. The result would be declared in the last week of August 2019.

There are a total of 8,125 vacancies that are being filled through this examination. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had stayed the SSC CGL Phase III result. The stay was however vacated later. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL 2017 Final Result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Submit

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout