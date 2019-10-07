SAIL Jobs: 176 ITI/Diploma fresher jobs at SAIL; SAIL Recruitment 2019 notification for OCT,ACT vaca

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 7: SAIL recruitment 2019 notification for fresher ITI/Diploma candidates is out and there are 176 Operator cum Technician trainee (OCT) and Attendant cum Technician (ACT) job openings. SAIL OCT-ACT jobs notification download link is given below.

SAIL jobs online application for these OCT, ACT openings and other vacancies at SAIL's Bhilai plant would begin October 26, 2019. For the SAIL Operator cum Technician (Trainee) vacancies, Diploma in Engineering is needed and for Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) posts ITI is mandatory, as per SAIL's official notification.

SAIL Diploma/ITI jobs recruitment process involves online test, Skill Test and Physical Ability Test (PAT). Applicants who apply for these openings would be shortlisted on the basis of Online test score. These shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) which the candidate must qualify. Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) do not have marks or weightage on the selection of candidates, these are merely of qualifying nature.

SAIL notification for ITI/Diploma job openings download link: Click Here

SAIL job notification for ITI/Diploma candidates in Hindi: Click Here

When will the SAIL application process begin and how to apply for these OCT, ACT vacancies:

The online application would be made available after October 26 and the last date to apply is November 15. OCT (Trainee) and ACT (Boiler Operator) vacancies are S-3 and S-1 level jobs.

Go to SAIL careers page at www.sail.co.in.

Direct link to this page is www.sailcareers.com/job-openings.

Here, there is an option "ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF OCT (TRAINEE),ACT (TRAINEE/BOILER OPERATOR) , MINING FOREMAN, MINING MATE, SURVEYOR, SUB FIRE STATION OFFICER (TRAINEE), FIREMAN-CUM-FIRE ENGINE DRIVER (TRAINEE), JR. STAFF NURSE (TRAINEE) & PHARMACIST (TRAINEE)".

Click on it and read the advertisement carefully to be sure about your eligibility.

Click on the link Apply (The apply online ,ink will be activated on October 26).

Fill up all the required fields.

Ensure the information provided is correct.

Submit.