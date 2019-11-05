RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: As finalisation of pvt agency reaches final stage, a surprise on cards

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Candidates have waited for long and there has been no update. The only information that the board had given was that the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 had been postponed.

However now sources have confirmed that the selection of the private recruitment agency is underway. The latest update from a board official is that this process is in the final stage and could get completed by November 5.

Direct link to download RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 score card 2019

Analysts say that the manner in which the entire processes that the RRB is undertaking one could be in for a surprise as well. The board had not given any date for the RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019. However much to the surprise of the candidates, the same was released last week. The same could happen in the case of the RRB NTPC exam 2019 date as well.

Looking at the progress made, there is a chance that the exam process could be delayed further. A tentative date would either be in January or February 2020.

Candidates feel that the board must keep them updated about the ongoing process.

This is a very important process for us and we want to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. The sheer number of candidates who have applied shows how big the process is. We want everything to go on properly and do not want any confusion, a Board official informed OneIndia.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.

Earlier the 1st Stage CBT for CEN-01/2019 was to be held between June and September 2019. The first stage computer based test (CBT) that was tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019 has been postponed, according to the official notification. The board has however not given any official new date as yet.

The board says that it will decide on the eligibility criteria and other terms to float a tender for the exam conducting authority.

RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 result 2019: List of websites to check, read important note

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already set up a committee which would invite applications from both private and public stake holders to operate as the Examination Conducting Agency (ECA). The committee is currently in the process of determining the eligibility criteria. The terms and conditions to float a tender is also being prepared. The board would also start receiving the applications in another week's time, following which it is expected to take a month before the same is finalised.

Once the ECA is finalised, the next step would be to release the admit card and exam schedule. Board officials say that since this process is crucial and in the interest of the candidates, they do not want to hurry the matter. We expect this process to be completed by November, following which the dates would be released. It could be expected in December, officials have also said.

The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.