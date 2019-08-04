  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE result 2019 to be released this week: Full list of websites to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The RRB JE result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    It is now confirmed that the result will be declared this week. The result will be declared anytime before August 7. 2019, officials have confirmed.

    RRB JE result 2019 to be released this week: Full list of websites to download

    The results will be released for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMA) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The result is being prepared for the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key that was published in the last week of July.

    The raw score will be normalised as the formula of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

    Full list of regional websites to download RRB JE result 2019:

    RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: http://rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: http://www.examprog.com/rail/rrb/index.php

    RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: http://rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

    RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

    RRB Thiruvananthapuram: https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue