RRB JE Exam paper 2019 leak: Board looks for new agency to conduct test

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: After the RRB JE Exam paper 2019 leak, a new agency is being considered.

The railways has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to conduct the recruitment tests. Once selected the agency would work as the Examination Conducting Agency.

"The ECA would conduct computer-based exams across India in 15 languages, namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for over 1 crore candidates appearing for the exam across shifts," an official notification said.

ECA should have the capacity to host over 1 lakh candidates in one shift conducted across the country. ECA would undertake meticulous planning and large scale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. It should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

Further, the ECA would also have to do a pre-audit of all exam venues, communicating to candidates, security invigilation, frisking of candidates and also capturing biometrics.

A decision would be taken after September 25 2019 once the board meets with the bidders. The move comes in the wake of the RRB JE exam paper being leaked.