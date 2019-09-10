RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT Exam delayed: Check new date and admit carddownload date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: The RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT Exam has been delayed. More details will be available on the official website.

The exam would now be held on September 19 2019. Meanwhile the latest update says that the admit card would be released on September 15 2019.

The entire process has been marred by controversies. Many said that since the exam was only screening in nature, those who cleared the RRB JE CBT 1 should be allowed to appear for the CBT 2.

There were also reports that the question paper had leaked. A question paper was found circulating on the social media. One user posted to Piyush Goyal, "sir, i am rrb je cbt-2 candidate and my exam on 28th Aug 1st shift but the paper is leaked through screen short and pdf of both shift..due to this many meritorious candidate future now is your hand so plz sr cancel the both exam shift..here is the proof."