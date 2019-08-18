RRB JE 2nd CBT shortlisting criteria leaves many candidates in despair

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: There is a lot of discontentment among candidates who have not been shortlisted for the RRB JE 2nd CBT.

After the result of the RRB JE 1st CBT was released, several candidates were not shortlisted and complained that the criteria was unfair. One of the main points was that the recruitment notification said that the 1st CBT was only qualifying in nature. Then why did the RRB set a cut off for shortlisting.

This is first time happened for JE technical post candidates are eliminated on basis of 100% nontech syllabus, RRB doing impartial behavior.without checking someone's technical knowledge.. How can any one be disqualified in Cbt 1 non tech exam? This is unfair said, the Graduate engineering students welfare association.

We are requesting you to revise the RRB je results as early as possible..

If you want quality engineers you should select the candidate on his technical skills..So give chance to All the candidates who are cleared the minimum cutoff..thank you

#rrbjeunfairresult

