  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance JioGigaFiber broadband plans: Latest on free 4K LED TV or HDTV!

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Amidst all the hype Reliance JioFiber broadband services will be launched on September 5th.

    In the recently concluded Reliance AGM Jio announced its broadband service JioFiber, along with that they also announced its TV and landline services.

    Reliance JioGigaFiber broadband plans: Latest on free 4K LED TV or HDTV!

    JioFiber broadband services will start from Rs 700 per month going to up to Rs 10,000 per month. Jio is also offering to customers who are signing up for the broadband services free HD or 4K resolution LED TV.

    How to register online for Reliance Jio GigaFiber

    The minimum speed offered on JioFiber plans will be 100 Mbps. For even a basic plan of Rs 700 per month the customer will get 100Mbps speed. Maximum speeds offered by JioFiber will upto 1GBps.

    JioFiber Welcome offer and free 4K TV

    The offer which is grabbing all attention is the Jio Forever Plan, which under the JioFiber Welcome Offer promises subscribers a free TV along with a 4k Set Top Box. The free 4K LED TV or HD TV will only be available for customers who opt for the annual plans under Jio Forever Plans.

    However Jio's social media channels have posted a little different version which says that under the Jio Forever Plan the customer will get 4K Set-Top Box along with a Full HD TV or Home PC. The posts do not mention about 4K LED TV.

    Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Fiber to be launched on Sep 5 starting Rs 700 per month

    Jio has not clarified on this and JioFiber is yet to give full details about the free LED TV offer.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    reliance broadband

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue