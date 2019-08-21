Reliance JioGigaFiber broadband plans: Latest on free 4K LED TV or HDTV!

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: Amidst all the hype Reliance JioFiber broadband services will be launched on September 5th.

In the recently concluded Reliance AGM Jio announced its broadband service JioFiber, along with that they also announced its TV and landline services.

JioFiber broadband services will start from Rs 700 per month going to up to Rs 10,000 per month. Jio is also offering to customers who are signing up for the broadband services free HD or 4K resolution LED TV.

How to register online for Reliance Jio GigaFiber

The minimum speed offered on JioFiber plans will be 100 Mbps. For even a basic plan of Rs 700 per month the customer will get 100Mbps speed. Maximum speeds offered by JioFiber will upto 1GBps.

JioFiber Welcome offer and free 4K TV

The offer which is grabbing all attention is the Jio Forever Plan, which under the JioFiber Welcome Offer promises subscribers a free TV along with a 4k Set Top Box. The free 4K LED TV or HD TV will only be available for customers who opt for the annual plans under Jio Forever Plans.

However Jio's social media channels have posted a little different version which says that under the Jio Forever Plan the customer will get 4K Set-Top Box along with a Full HD TV or Home PC. The posts do not mention about 4K LED TV.

Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Fiber to be launched on Sep 5 starting Rs 700 per month

Jio has not clarified on this and JioFiber is yet to give full details about the free LED TV offer.