'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': AAP stages protest against Delhi LG

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 29: Following the postponement of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party supporters took to the road to protest against LG V K Saxena who has reportedly not given a go-ahead for the campaign.

The AAP supporters staged a protest on Saturday and raised slogans against the LG, according to an India Today report. Delhi police asked the protesters to clear the road which leads to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital. Water cannons were also deployed.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference on Thursday that the campaign was postponed as LG did not give his nod. He added that the file was sent to him for approval on October 21

The LG office said in response to the allegations that the Delhi government gave the wrong facts. It said that the file sent to LG mentioned the date of October 31 for the scheme to be rolled out.

'Very poor': Delhi air quality remains at 309

As per the campaign, the drivers would switch off their vehicles as they wait at the signal for the traffic light to turn green. So, vehicles can emit less pollution. The campaign was scheduled to start from October 28 to November 28.

The campaign was first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the city.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 16:18 [IST]