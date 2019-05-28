PSU jobs: SAIL jobs announced; How to apply for 142 Management Trainee vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 28: SAIL jobs have been announce and the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has announced for Management Trainee vacancies on official website. SAIL recruitment of Management Trainee vacancies would be done on the basis of GATE 2019 score. Last date to apply for SAIL Management Trainee jobs is June 14, 2019.

SAIL jobs for engineers details:

Under recruitment of Management Trainee through GATE 2019, SAIL has issued official notification for 66 job openings of Mechanical Engineers, 41 electrical engineers, 10 chemical engineers, 15 instrumentation engineers, 7 metallurgical engineers and 3 mining engineers.

SAIL Management Trainee jobs notification/how to apply: Click Here [https://www.sailcareers.com/media/uploads/RMTSG_Tender_25X38.pdf

How to apply for SAIL jobs Management Trainee vacancies-direct link: Click Here [https://www.sailcareers.com/apply/mt-recruitment/mtt-mining/]

How to apply for SAIL MT vacancies online

Go to the SAIL careers page https://www.sailcareers.com/

Click on MT-Recruitment link on the homepage.

On the new page click on the apply now link or click here

Now Provide your details in the mentioned space.

Upload your scanned copies of your educational documents.

Pay application fee according to your category.

Hit the 'Submit' button to finally submit your application form.