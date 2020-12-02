Over 300 job offers made on day one of IIT Delhi Placements 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: The placement season at the IIT Delhi began with students students bagging 300 placement offers including pre-placement offers on the first day.

"Deferred placements facility is available to students who wish to set up a start-up post their graduation. Students availing this option can avail placement services once for up to two years," the IIT Delhi said.

This year recruiters will not be visiting the campus for hiring due to the lockdown. The process would be conducted virtually.

"We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organisations for reposing their faith in our students. We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting and our scheduling paradigm; companies will be able to make good hiring decisions. At IIT Delhi, we strive to create a conducive environment for both recruiters and students being interviewed. Given this thought process, our scheduling paradigm attempts to maximise hiring numbers for the season rather than for a particular day," Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services said.