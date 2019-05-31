ONGC jobs: 107 vacancies announced; How to apply for ONGC recruitment of executives

  • search
    New Delhi, May 31: ONGC recruitment 2019 is underway and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited or ONGC has advertised for 107 Executive vacancies on official website. Last date to apply for these ONGC jobs is June 18, 2019.

    ONGC has issued notification for the job openings of Medical Officers - 42 vacancies, Security Officers - 24 vacancies, Finance and Accounts Officer - 31 vacancies, Fire Officer - 9 vacancies and AEE(Environment) - 1 vacancy.

    ONGC recruitment 2019
    ONGC recruitment 2019

    ONGC recruitment 2019 official notification for executive vacancies: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for ONGC Executive level jobs: Click Here

    ONGC selection process:

    The selection process for ONGC executive level recruitment will involve a computer based test (CBT) and personal interview. The parameters for selection are educational qualification, performance in CBT and performance in personal interview. The highest weitage would given to CBT score (60) followed by 25 for education qualifications and 15 for interview.

    How to apply for ONGC recruitment of executives:

    • Visit www.ongcindia.com.
    • Click on career and then click on Recruitment notice.
    • On this page, click on "Online application process for recruitment of executives through CBT".
    • Here, you can read all the details on how to apply.
    • Click on "Live link for online application for GTs recruitment through CBT".
    • Fill basic information and register first.
    • Using registration information, log in and fill up the form.
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement
