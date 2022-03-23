NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stay tuned for Mop Up round results today

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 23: NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Mop Up Round round result will be declared on Wednesday, March 23. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The choice filling process for the NEET-UG Mop Up round counselling began on March 20. The Medical Counselling Committee (MC) has asked candidates to download the Sandes app to receive updates on NEET UG Counselling.

The MCC NEET UG Counselling for the All India Quota seats will be held in four rounds instead of the two round that was earlier being done. These would be the AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3 and the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The MCC conducts the NEET UG Counselling for MBBS, BDA, BSc Nursing Seats under the AIQ, seats at the Central and Deemed universities, Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS, JIPMER and Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) seats. The NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop Up round result 2021 once declared will be available on mcc.nic.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 13:32 [IST]