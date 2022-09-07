Ahead of 'pollution season', Delhi bans sale, use and produce of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

These Tata cars are available at discounts of up to Rs 40,000: Check details here

NEET UG 2022 Result: What to do if official website crashes?

NEET UG 2022 Result delayed: Anxious students take internet by storm

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 07: With the National Testing Agency set to announce NEET result 2022 today, students have started sharing hilarious reactions on social media platforms. NEET aspirants are sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram while waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Here are some of our favorite picks which will give you a good laugh:

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 20:13 [IST]