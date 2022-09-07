YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NEET UG 2022 Result delayed: Anxious students take internet by storm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 07: With the National Testing Agency set to announce NEET result 2022 today, students have started sharing hilarious reactions on social media platforms. NEET aspirants are sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram while waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

    This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

    Here are some of our favorite picks which will give you a good laugh:

    NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 20:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X