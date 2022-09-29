Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 96th draw of Dear Venus Thursday Weekly lottery

Delhi's air quality 'moderate' with min temp at 23.3 degree C

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 29: The results of Nagaland's 96th draw of Dear Venus Thursday Weekly have been announced at 6 pm on Thursday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 78E 50125

Consolation Prize Rs 1000/- 50125 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

07491 14693 24431 30990 33816 47607 54601 63004 77402 84260

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0679 0733 1383 1672 3525 3828 5860 8232 9292 9481

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0026 1591 1618 1730 1859 2035 5567 6553 8140 8873

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0154 0882 1742 2992 4139 5143 6223 7219 8046 8587

0209 0903 2029 3081 4309 5174 6309 7253 8057 8702

0313 1026 2044 3272 4315 5317 6373 7260 8174 8778

0340 1082 2462 3361 4518 5407 6383 7264 8193 8792

0417 1348 2494 3404 4558 5575 6440 7283 8279 8817

0429 1380 2514 3475 4608 5610 6613 7312 8288 8829

0543 1439 2558 3626 4655 5670 6753 7519 8362 9624

0617 1455 2677 3740 4765 6058 6950 7538 8403 9750

0765 1511 2787 3850 4800 6118 7009 7585 8467 9812

0797 1608 2964 4019 4819 6174 7061 7620 8476 9950

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 19:30 [IST]