    Nagaland govt jobs: NPSC announces 17 LDA/Computer Assistant vacancies; How to apply

    Kohima, July 07: Nagaland govt jobs have been announced and the Nagaland Public Service Commission or NPSC has invited applications for the recruitment on 17 LDA-Cum Computer Assistant Posts on it official website.

    Nagaland govt jobs: NPSC announces 17 LDA/Computer Assistant vacancies; How to apply

    NPSC application process for LDA posts would begin on July 10, 2o19, and the last date to apply for these Nagaland govt job openings is August 9, 2019.

    NPSC LDA jobs recruitment process:

    A written exam would be held for filling up these posts. The written Examination would consist of the following two papers - General English -200 marks and General Knowledge (MCQ)-200 marks. Details of syllabus is given in the official notification. Those aspiring for these posts must have Graduate Degree in any discipline with Diploma in Computer Operation, at the time of applying. Once the candidate clears written exam, he/she will have to appear for a computer proficiency test.

    NPSC LDA jobs official notification: Click Here

    Steps to apply for NPSC LDA cum Computer Assistant jobs:

    • Visit http://www.npsc.co.in/
    • On the left, there is an option called "Application forms". After July 9, a link to apply for "LDA Cum Computer Assistant Examination 2019" would appear.
    • First you need to register.
    • For that, visit -https://edistrict.nagaland.gov.in/
    • Click on Login option.
    • Then on top,click on Register/ Sign up.
    • Fill in the details and complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
    • The OTR online form will be available at https://edistrict.nagaland.gov.in from July 7, 2019 onwards.

