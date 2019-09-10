  • search
    Muharram 2019: Why Muslims mourn on this day? Know the significance

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 10: Muharram, one of the most important rituals of the Muslim community marks the beginning of first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered as one of the four sacred months of the year. The word 'Muharram' means forbidden and sinful.

    On the 10th of Muharram, also known as Ashurah, Hussain along with his companions were martyred. Hussein being the last soldier to fall.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred in 680 AD by a group of 72 men, women and children in the harsh terrain of Karbala.

    Hussein also lost his two sons - Ali Akbar and six-month-old Ali Asghar, on the same day.

    The Shia Muslim community mourn Imam Hussain Ali's death by flagellating themselves with sharp objects on Muharram. tHEY recite Salaam, a salutation to the martyrs (of Karbala), Soz (sorrow and grief), Marsiya (lamentation for a departed soul) and Noha (Elegy depicting Hussein's martyrdom).

    Pradosh Vrat 2019: Date, time and significance

    The Sunni Muslims fast on 9th, 10th and 11th day of Muharram as it is believed that fasting on these days is a way to make amends for the sins of the coming year.

    Muharram's message

    Muharram is all about remembering. It is a salute to those who chose death over life. But it is definitely not about merely feeling their pain.

    It is a time to remember how great tragedies are the result of someone wanting power and dominion at any cost. It is a time to remember the full cost of each human life. We should remember the captives were made to travel from Karbala to Damascus, Madina and other places. Their headscarves were snatched off and they were made to trek barefoot and chained.

    The message of humanity and selflessness outweigh the tragic aspect of Hussain's revolution. Although he was mercilessly martyred, his blood decorated the episode of Karbala to portray sacrifice for revival of humanity and moral values.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 9:21 [IST]
