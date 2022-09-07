YouTube
    Minister Rijiju slams Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.

    The report claims, based on sources, the Bhagwant Mann-led government was grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
    Rijiju said Kejriwal wants to make "India World No 1" but what has he done to "Punjab within a year?" He also claimed huge revenue is "extravagantly wasted" in Delhi as well, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

    We should not consider our mother tongue inferior to English: Law Minister RijijuWe should not consider our mother tongue inferior to English: Law Minister Rijiju

    "Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!," he tweeted.

    X