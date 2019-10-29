Latest update on CTET Admit Card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The CTET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam is being held on December 12, 2019. The admit card would be released in the third week of November 2019. The result would be declared within six weeks of the exam being concluded.

The candidates would need to report to the exam centre by 9.30 am, failing which they will not be allowed. For the paper-II the reporting time is 2 pm. Candidates must note that they must carry with them their admit card, failing which they will not be allowed into the exam centre. The admit card once released will be available on ctet.nic.in.