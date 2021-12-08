Join Indian Army: Apply for 40 Technical Graduate Course, salary up to Rs 2.25 lakh

New Delhi, Dec 08: The Indian Army has invited applications for Technical Graduate Course (TGC), which is set to begin in July 2022. The registration process, which began on December 6, will end on January 4, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 40 posts. Interested candidates can apply online visiting the official website of Indian Army.

INDIAN ARMY TGC RECRUITMENT 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have engineering degree can apply for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135).

Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

INDIAN ARMY TGC RECRUITMENT 2021: Age limit

The candidate should be between 20 to 27 years of age as on 01 Jul 2022.

INDIAN ARMY TGC RECRUITMENT 2021: VACANCY DETAILS

Architecture - 1

Civil/ Building Construction Technology - 9

Information Technology - 3

Electronics & Telecommunication - 1

Automobile Engineering - 1

Telecommunication - 1

Electronics & Communication - 2

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics - 1

Electronics - 1

Production - 1

Opto Electronics - 1

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/ Industrial Engg & Mgt - 1

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation - 1

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 3

Mechanical - 5

Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ MSc Computer Science - 8

INDIAN ARMY TGC RECRUITMENT 2021: Salary

Lieutenant Level 10: 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain Level 10B: 61,300-1,93,900

Major Level: 11 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A: 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13: 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier Level13A: 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level 14: 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15: 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level 16: 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs 15,500/- Per month fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academy i.e. during training period at IMA.Rs 56,100/- Per month (Starting pay in Level 10)

On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer Commissioned shall be fixed in first Cell of Level 10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

INDIAN ARMY TGC RECRUITMENT 2021: HOW TO APPLY

Go to the official website of the Indian Army

Look for the application form link on the website

Enter the required details and upload your photo, sign, id proof, and other documents required

Preview your application and submit

Take a printout for future reference

