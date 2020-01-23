JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019 declared on jkbose.ac.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The annual exam results of the Higher Secondary Party Two Kashmir division for 12th class has been declared. JKBOSE is the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The JKBOSE is administered by the state government of Jammu & Kashmir and has the responsibility to conduct the class 10 and class 12 exams for all the affiliated schools in the state. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019:

Go to jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout