  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019 declared on jkbose.ac.in

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: The JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The annual exam results of the Higher Secondary Party Two Kashmir division for 12th class has been declared. JKBOSE is the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The JKBOSE is administered by the state government of Jammu & Kashmir and has the responsibility to conduct the class 10 and class 12 exams for all the affiliated schools in the state. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

    JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019 declared on jkbose.ac.in

    How to check JKBOSE 12th Kashmir result 2019:

    • Go to jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir results

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue