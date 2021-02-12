JEE Main 2021 Admit Card released; Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: The JEE Main 2021 Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was uploaded by the National Testing Agency for candidates who successfully registered and paid the application fee for the Joint Entrance Examination.

The NTA released the admit card for the first cycle exam which is slated to be held from February 23 to 26 2021.

The JEE Mains 2021 will be conducted in four cycles this year with the NTA holding phase phase from February 23 to 26. The remaining phases will be held in March, April and May. The next sessions will take place between March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

The education ministry had said that the syllabus will remain unchanged. Each student will be given a choice to answer 75 questions out of 90. The JEE Main 2021 Admit card is available on https://admissions.nic.in/admit/admitcard/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=1Agc7dh0pU+tyeFB1Yuv8FXKaPbTL9VpE7sKvVB4HZBwN23LEemlXt94hf8GLxVO.