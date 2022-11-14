IRCTC offers tour package for Nagaland Hornbill festival 2022: Check dates, prices here

New Delhi, Nov 14: Heard a lot about Nagaland's magnificent Hornbill festival? Here's your chance to experience this cultural celebration with IRCTC Tourism's exclusive all-inclusive 7 days and 6 nights Sangai and Hornbill festival tour.

"This Winter IRCTC North Zone office is coming out with a Tour Package to Manipur and Nagaland. The highlight of the Tour is the Horn Bill Festival held in first week of December. Apart from the Horn Bill Festival the tour includes a visit to Loktak Lake - the only floating National Park in India," IRCTC said in a statement.

The Hornbill Festival is an annual festival celebrated from 1 to 10 of December in the Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. The festival represents all ethnic groups of Nagaland for which it is also called the Festival of Festivals.

The Hornbill Festival showcases a mélange of cultural displays under one roof. This festival usually takes place between 1 and 10 December every year mainly in Kohima District.

The main venue of the Hornbill Festival is held at the Kisama Heritage Village located in the Southern Angami region of Kohima District which is about 12 km from Kohima. All the ethnic groups of Nagaland take part in this festival. The aim of the festival is to revive and protect the rich culture of Nagaland and display its extravaganza and traditions.

For visitors it means a closer understanding of the people and culture of Nagaland, and an opportunity to experience the food, songs, dances and customs of Nagaland.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 78,826, Double occupancy will cost Rs 55,630 and for a Child (5 to 11 years), it would cost Rs 41,030.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 20:03 [IST]