IRCTC offers 6-day tour to Colombo: Fares and other details

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Sri Lanka, one of the most enchanting holiday destinations in Asia. The country has got everything to make tourists fall in love with it from beautiful botanical gardens to alluring temples.

    IRCTC has now come up with an exciting new offer that will take you to Sri Lanka's beautiful cities.

    Representational Image
    The IRCTC Sri Lanka package is a five nights and six days package that will take you to Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Ellia, and Colombo.

    The package includes an economy class air travel from Ahmedabad, and is set to commence on Jan 24, 2020.

    Cost of the tour

    Single occupancy for this tour will cost Rs 66,100; double occupancy will cost you Rs 49,100; triple occupancy will cost Rs 47,800. Children between 2-11 years with bed will cost INR 37,300, and between 2-11 years without bed will have to shell out Rs 34,400.

    For more details visit www.irctctourism.com

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
