IRCTC offers 6-day 'Enchanting Kerala' tour package: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 09: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tourism has come out with a tour package named Enchanting Kerala.

The five nights and six days journey will cover Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The journey will cover Kerala's most breathtaking cities, backwater region, hill stations and wildlife sanctuaries, each of which have significantly contributed in the popularity of this state. To book Kerala package visit IRCTC website.

Package Details

Package Name Enchanting Kerala Destination Covered Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, kumarakom Travelling Mode By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad Class Comfort Frequency (Date) 04.11.2019 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Package Tariff per Person:

Date Cost of single pax Cost per pax on twin sharing basis Cost per pax on triple sharing Child (5-11 yr) with bed Child (2-11 yr) with bed Hotels 04.11.2019 to 09.11.2019 42680/- 30240/- 28420/- 24775/- 20850/- 3 Star Hotels

Those who will opt it in Ahmedabad will commence their trip by GoAir Flight Economy class on 04.11.2019. The meal plan includes breakfast and dinner from IRCTC tourism.