Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IRCTC offers 6-day 'Enchanting Kerala' tour package: Check details
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 09: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tourism has come out with a tour package named Enchanting Kerala.
The five nights and six days journey will cover Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The journey will cover Kerala's most breathtaking cities, backwater region, hill stations and wildlife sanctuaries, each of which have significantly contributed in the popularity of this state. To book Kerala package visit IRCTC website.
Package Details
|Package Name
|Enchanting Kerala
|Destination Covered
|Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, kumarakom
|Travelling Mode
|By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad
|Class
|Comfort
|Frequency (Date)
|04.11.2019
|Meal Plan
|MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)
Package Tariff per Person:
|Date
|Cost of single pax
|Cost per pax on twin sharing basis
|Cost per pax on triple sharing
|Child (5-11 yr) with bed
|Child (2-11 yr) with bed
|Hotels
|04.11.2019 to 09.11.2019
|42680/-
|30240/-
|28420/-
|24775/-
|20850/-
|3 Star Hotels
Those who will opt it in Ahmedabad will commence their trip by GoAir Flight Economy class on 04.11.2019. The meal plan includes breakfast and dinner from IRCTC tourism.