    IRCTC offers 6-day 'Enchanting Kerala' tour package: Check details

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tourism has come out with a tour package named Enchanting Kerala.

    The five nights and six days journey will cover Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The journey will cover Kerala's most breathtaking cities, backwater region, hill stations and wildlife sanctuaries, each of which have significantly contributed in the popularity of this state. To book Kerala package visit IRCTC website.

    Package Details

    Package Name Enchanting Kerala
    Destination Covered Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, kumarakom
    Travelling Mode By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad
    Class Comfort
    Frequency (Date) 04.11.2019
    Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

    Package Tariff per Person:

    Date Cost of single pax Cost per pax on twin sharing basis Cost per pax on triple sharing Child (5-11 yr) with bed Child (2-11 yr) with bed Hotels
    04.11.2019 to 09.11.2019 42680/- 30240/- 28420/- 24775/- 20850/- 3 Star Hotels

    Those who will opt it in Ahmedabad will commence their trip by GoAir Flight Economy class on 04.11.2019. The meal plan includes breakfast and dinner from IRCTC tourism.

    Read more about:

