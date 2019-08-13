IRCTC Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong tour: Cost, booking details here
New Delhi, Aug 13: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a five nights, six days tour package to Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong. Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas this region is abundant in natural Beauty, Wild life, Flora and Fauna and its Colourful people.
For those who yearn for adventure and excitement, there are mystique and romance in exploring wild life in its true forms and natural habitat, experiencing gushing streams and waterfalls picturesque mountain ranges- all fostered by mother nature. It was the perfect Holiday one could expect away from the crowd straight into the lap of Nature.
Upcoming Date Of Journey: 24-Aug-19
Origin: New Jalpaiguri
Package Details
Package Name: Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour
Destination Covered: Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Gangtok
Tour Starting: Every Saturday
Meal Plan: MAP
Package Tariff:
Twin Sharing: Rs 26,845/- Per Person
Triple Sharing: Rs 20,075/- Per Person
Child: Rs 6,530/- Per Person