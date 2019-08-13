  • search
    IRCTC Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong tour: Cost, booking details here

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a five nights, six days tour package to Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong. Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas this region is abundant in natural Beauty, Wild life, Flora and Fauna and its Colourful people.

    Image credit: PTI
    For those who yearn for adventure and excitement, there are mystique and romance in exploring wild life in its true forms and natural habitat, experiencing gushing streams and waterfalls picturesque mountain ranges- all fostered by mother nature. It was the perfect Holiday one could expect away from the crowd straight into the lap of Nature.

    Upcoming Date Of Journey: 24-Aug-19

    Origin: New Jalpaiguri

    Package Details

    Package Name: Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour

    Destination Covered: Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Gangtok

    Tour Starting: Every Saturday

    Meal Plan: MAP

    Package Tariff:

    Twin Sharing: Rs 26,845/- Per Person

    Triple Sharing: Rs 20,075/- Per Person

    Child: Rs 6,530/- Per Person

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
