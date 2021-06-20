Summer Solstice 2021: All you need to know about the first day of summer

International Yoga Day 2021: Date, Theme, Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 20: International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to highlight the importance of Yoga in rejuvenating our body, mind and soul.

Amid the raging pandemic, Yoga has played a pivotal role in everyone's life, as it can help reduce stress levels, build immunity, increase awareness, and strong physical and mental health of the body overall.

A growing trend of people around the world embracing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety.

What is Yoga

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

International Yoga Day 2021 Theme

The theme for the International Yoga Day 2021 is 'Yoga for well-being'. The concept has been conceived has been on the role of yoga in the care and treatment given to Covid-19 patients.

International Yoga Day 2021 History

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature," PM Modi said in his address at the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

On June 15, 2015 - the first International Day of Yoga was globally observed.

How to watch the International Yoga Day event 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a Yoga Day programme on Monday on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day. Scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels, the event will also include an address byMinister of State for Ayush Shri Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

International Yoga Day 2021 Wishes

Strengthen your body, mind and soul with the goodness of yoga. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony.

The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.

You cannot always control what goes on outside,but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.

Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Have a happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Day!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 19:12 [IST]