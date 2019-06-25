Indian Railways Tourism Package: 9-day tour to Himachal Pradesh; Check price, itinerary

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: If you wish to take a trip and witness snow this season, the IRCTC Himachal Fantasy tour package might be a perfect choice for you. The tour package starts every Tuesday from Hyderabad.

The 9 days/8 nights tour covers destinations like Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Solang Valley, Kullu and Chandigarh.

People interested in taking this tour package to Himachal Pradesh can book their tickets from IRCTC Tourism official website. The journey from Hyderabad to Delhi will be via Indian Railways, noted IRCTC Tourism.

Tour Package

Package Details Package Code SHR045 Package Name Himachal Fantasy Duration 8 Nights/9 Days Destination Covered Shimla-Kufri-Manali-Solang Valley-Kullu-Chandigarh Frequency Tuesday Meal Plan EP

Package Tariff:

Class Comfort(3AC) Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single 29895/-* Double 21174/- Triple 17525/- Child(5-11 years) with bed 8619/- Child(5-11 years) without bed 6763/- Standard(SL) Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single 26851/-* Double 18130/- Triple 14481/- Child(5-11 years) with bed 5575/- Child(5-11 years) without bed 3719/-

Itinerary

The tour will begin from Secunderabad, Hyderabad to New Delhi via Train No.12723, AP Express at 06:50 am and it will take the entire day and the night to reach New Delhi Railway Station at 09:05 am the next day.

After freshening up in a hotel, the passengers will drive to Shimla where they will be checked into a hotel. The tourists will leave from Shimla to Manali on Day 4 after breakfast.

The tourists will return to Secunderabad on Day 9 after visiting Solang Valley, Chandigarh in between.

For Assistance Contact

Contact Person Name

Telephone Number

Office Address

Tourism Enquiry

9701360701

IRCTC,

South Central Zone,

9-1-129/1/302,

3rd Floor, Oxford Plaza,

S.D. Road, Secunderabad.

Fax No.: 040-27715983

Email: tourismscz@irctc.com

Zonal Office 040-27702407

Pawan Sengar 9701360647

Navin Paul 9701360671

Sashidhar 9686575202

Sanghamitra 9777440030

R Krupakar 8374000782

TIFC Begumpet 040-23400606

IRCTC TIFC,

GF-14, Tourism Plaza,

(GMC Balayogi Paryatak Bhavan)

#6-3-870, Greenlands,

Begumpet, Hyderabad-500016

Email: tourismscz@irctc.com

Ch Balaji

8374000783

IRCTC,

Near Railway Retiring

Rooms, Upstairs,

Station building,

Vijayawada 01.

Fax Number: 0866-2572280

Email: am_bza@irctc.com

Sambasiva Rao 9701360634

Lalitha 9701360675

Vijayawada Office 0866-2572280

Pawan Kumar 9701376620

IRCTC,

Platform No.1, 1st Floor,

Retiring Rooms Complex,

Tirupati Railway Station,

Tirupati-517501

Fax No.: 0877-2222010

Email: tourismscz@irctc.com