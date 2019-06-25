Indian Railways Tourism Package: 9-day tour to Himachal Pradesh; Check price, itinerary
New Delhi, June 25: If you wish to take a trip and witness snow this season, the IRCTC Himachal Fantasy tour package might be a perfect choice for you. The tour package starts every Tuesday from Hyderabad.
The 9 days/8 nights tour covers destinations like Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Solang Valley, Kullu and Chandigarh.
People interested in taking this tour package to Himachal Pradesh can book their tickets from IRCTC Tourism official website. The journey from Hyderabad to Delhi will be via Indian Railways, noted IRCTC Tourism.
Tour Package
|Package Details
|Package Code
|SHR045
|Package Name
|Himachal Fantasy
|Duration
|8 Nights/9 Days
|Destination Covered
|Shimla-Kufri-Manali-Solang Valley-Kullu-Chandigarh
|Frequency
|Tuesday
|Meal Plan
|EP
Package Tariff:
|Class
|Comfort(3AC)
|Occupancy
|Prices(Per Person)
|Single
|29895/-*
|Double
|21174/-
|Triple
|17525/-
|Child(5-11 years) with bed
|8619/-
|Child(5-11 years) without bed
|6763/-
|Standard(SL)
|Occupancy
|Prices(Per Person)
|Single
|26851/-*
|Double
|18130/-
|Triple
|14481/-
|Child(5-11 years) with bed
|5575/-
|Child(5-11 years) without bed
|3719/-
Itinerary
The tour will begin from Secunderabad, Hyderabad to New Delhi via Train No.12723, AP Express at 06:50 am and it will take the entire day and the night to reach New Delhi Railway Station at 09:05 am the next day.
After freshening up in a hotel, the passengers will drive to Shimla where they will be checked into a hotel. The tourists will leave from Shimla to Manali on Day 4 after breakfast.
The tourists will return to Secunderabad on Day 9 after visiting Solang Valley, Chandigarh in between.
For Assistance Contact
Contact Person Name
Telephone Number
Office Address
Tourism Enquiry
9701360701
IRCTC,
South Central Zone,
9-1-129/1/302,
3rd Floor, Oxford Plaza,
S.D. Road, Secunderabad.
Fax No.: 040-27715983
Email: tourismscz@irctc.com
Zonal Office 040-27702407
Pawan Sengar 9701360647
Navin Paul 9701360671
Sashidhar 9686575202
Sanghamitra 9777440030
R Krupakar 8374000782
TIFC Begumpet 040-23400606
IRCTC TIFC,
GF-14, Tourism Plaza,
(GMC Balayogi Paryatak Bhavan)
#6-3-870, Greenlands,
Begumpet, Hyderabad-500016
Email: tourismscz@irctc.com
Ch Balaji
8374000783
IRCTC,
Near Railway Retiring
Rooms, Upstairs,
Station building,
Vijayawada 01.
Fax Number: 0866-2572280
Email: am_bza@irctc.com
Sambasiva Rao 9701360634
Lalitha 9701360675
Vijayawada Office 0866-2572280
Pawan Kumar 9701376620
IRCTC,
Platform No.1, 1st Floor,
Retiring Rooms Complex,
Tirupati Railway Station,
Tirupati-517501
Fax No.: 0877-2222010
Email: tourismscz@irctc.com