    New Delhi, June 25: If you wish to take a trip and witness snow this season, the IRCTC Himachal Fantasy tour package might be a perfect choice for you. The tour package starts every Tuesday from Hyderabad.

    The 9 days/8 nights tour covers destinations like Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Solang Valley, Kullu and Chandigarh.

    People interested in taking this tour package to Himachal Pradesh can book their tickets from IRCTC Tourism official website. The journey from Hyderabad to Delhi will be via Indian Railways, noted IRCTC Tourism.

    People interested in taking this tour package to Himachal Pradesh can book their tickets from IRCTC Tourism official website. The travelers will reach Delhi from Hyderabad via Indian Railways.

    Tour Package

    Package Details
    Package Code SHR045
    Package Name Himachal Fantasy
    Duration 8 Nights/9 Days
    Destination Covered Shimla-Kufri-Manali-Solang Valley-Kullu-Chandigarh
    Frequency Tuesday
    Meal Plan EP

    Package Tariff:

    Class
    Comfort(3AC) Occupancy Prices(Per Person)
    Single 29895/-*
    Double 21174/-
    Triple 17525/-
    Child(5-11 years) with bed 8619/-
    Child(5-11 years) without bed 6763/-
    Standard(SL) Occupancy Prices(Per Person)
    Single 26851/-*
    Double 18130/-
    Triple 14481/-
    Child(5-11 years) with bed 5575/-
    Child(5-11 years) without bed 3719/-

    Itinerary

    The tour will begin from Secunderabad, Hyderabad to New Delhi via Train No.12723, AP Express at 06:50 am and it will take the entire day and the night to reach New Delhi Railway Station at 09:05 am the next day.

    After freshening up in a hotel, the passengers will drive to Shimla where they will be checked into a hotel. The tourists will leave from Shimla to Manali on Day 4 after breakfast.

    The tourists will return to Secunderabad on Day 9 after visiting Solang Valley, Chandigarh in between.

    For Assistance Contact

    Contact Person Name

    Telephone Number

    Office Address

    Tourism Enquiry

    9701360701

    IRCTC,

    South Central Zone,

    9-1-129/1/302,

    3rd Floor, Oxford Plaza,

    S.D. Road, Secunderabad.

    Fax No.: 040-27715983

    Email: tourismscz@irctc.com

    Zonal Office 040-27702407

    Pawan Sengar 9701360647

    Navin Paul 9701360671

    Sashidhar 9686575202

    Sanghamitra 9777440030

    R Krupakar 8374000782

    TIFC Begumpet 040-23400606

    IRCTC TIFC,

    GF-14, Tourism Plaza,

    (GMC Balayogi Paryatak Bhavan)

    #6-3-870, Greenlands,

    Begumpet, Hyderabad-500016

    Email: tourismscz@irctc.com

    Ch Balaji

    8374000783

    IRCTC,

    Near Railway Retiring

    Rooms, Upstairs,

    Station building,

    Vijayawada 01.

    Fax Number: 0866-2572280

    Email: am_bza@irctc.com

    Sambasiva Rao 9701360634

    Lalitha 9701360675

    Vijayawada Office 0866-2572280

    Pawan Kumar 9701376620

    IRCTC,

    Platform No.1, 1st Floor,

    Retiring Rooms Complex,

    Tirupati Railway Station,

    Tirupati-517501

    Fax No.: 0877-2222010

    Email: tourismscz@irctc.com

