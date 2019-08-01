ICAI Campus Placement Programme date 2019: Full list of cities and companies taking part

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 01: The ICAI Campus Placement Programme dates 2019 are out. More details are also available on the official website.

The campus placement programme of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is held twice a year. It aids Newly Qualified Chartered Accountants (NQCA) and the organisations to hire the best talent.

The campus placement will be held in September and October 2019. In September the programme will be conducted at Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Pune. In September, it would held at Durgapur, Ernakulam, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Coimbatore and Indore.

The notification by the CMI&B said, "the Placement Programme offers an excellent opportunity to the recruiters for picking the best and the brightest from a pool of talented professionals. This Campus Placement Programme, being a one stop solution, offers a unique opportunity to the employers to interact with the NQCAs, peruse the particulars of a huge pool of promising professionals and recruit the suitable one(s) who is found to be better than the best.

Those who will take part in the placement programme include, Infosys, LIC Housing Finance, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Barclays Global Service Centre, Capgemini Business Services, Dell International Services India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, ICICI Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, and Wipro.