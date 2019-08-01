  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAI Campus Placement Programme date 2019: Full list of cities and companies taking part

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: The ICAI Campus Placement Programme dates 2019 are out. More details are also available on the official website.

    The campus placement programme of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is held twice a year. It aids Newly Qualified Chartered Accountants (NQCA) and the organisations to hire the best talent.

    ICAI Campus Placement Programme date 2019: Full list of cities and companies taking part

    The campus placement will be held in September and October 2019. In September the programme will be conducted at Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Pune. In September, it would held at Durgapur, Ernakulam, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Coimbatore and Indore.

    The notification by the CMI&B said, "the Placement Programme offers an excellent opportunity to the recruiters for picking the best and the brightest from a pool of talented professionals. This Campus Placement Programme, being a one stop solution, offers a unique opportunity to the employers to interact with the NQCAs, peruse the particulars of a huge pool of promising professionals and recruit the suitable one(s) who is found to be better than the best.

    Those who will take part in the placement programme include, Infosys, LIC Housing Finance, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Barclays Global Service Centre, Capgemini Business Services, Dell International Services India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, ICICI Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, and Wipro.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    icai campus placement

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue