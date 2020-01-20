  • search
    IBPS Calendar 2020 for clerk, PO, special officer recruitment

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The IBPS Calendar 2020 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The calendar has been released for preliminary and main exams to be held for the recruitment of IBPS RRB, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and IBPS SO. The prelims would be held in August and the mains in September. The calendar is available on https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IBPS_Calendar_2020.pdf.

    Process of Registration

    The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single

    registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

    Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification

    given in advertisement.

    (1) Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

    (2) Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

    (3) Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

    (4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available

    in the respective advertisement - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

    Detailed Notifications

    Prospective candidates are also advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

    Disclaimer:

    IBPS, however, reserves the right to change the guidelines/modalities stated above on the basis of administrative reasons, court order, Govt. Advisories, etc.

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
