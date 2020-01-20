IBPS Calendar 2020 for clerk, PO, special officer recruitment

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The IBPS Calendar 2020 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The calendar has been released for preliminary and main exams to be held for the recruitment of IBPS RRB, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and IBPS SO. The prelims would be held in August and the mains in September. The calendar is available on https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IBPS_Calendar_2020.pdf.

Process of Registration

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single

registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification

given in advertisement.

(1) Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available

in the respective advertisement - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Detailed Notifications

Prospective candidates are also advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

Disclaimer:

IBPS, however, reserves the right to change the guidelines/modalities stated above on the basis of administrative reasons, court order, Govt. Advisories, etc.