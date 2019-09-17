  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to check SSC Constable marks and revised result

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The SSC Constable marks have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The result was earlier declared on June 20, but owing to discrepancies, the revised results were declared. The commission revised the final answer key of 13 questions. This was done after the commission realised that there were discrepancies in the Question Item/Final answer key of some questions.

    How to check SSC Constable marks and revised result

    "It came to the notice of the Commission that there were a few discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions. Therefore, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions," the notification stated.

    Further the Computer based exam result has also been revised. "Accordingly, in the revised result, a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female 68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females - 68420 and Male - 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST." The result is available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC GD Constable marks:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on marks of computer based exam
    • A pdf will open
    • View marks
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue