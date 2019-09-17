How to check SSC Constable marks and revised result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The SSC Constable marks have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The result was earlier declared on June 20, but owing to discrepancies, the revised results were declared. The commission revised the final answer key of 13 questions. This was done after the commission realised that there were discrepancies in the Question Item/Final answer key of some questions.

"It came to the notice of the Commission that there were a few discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions. Therefore, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions," the notification stated.

Further the Computer based exam result has also been revised. "Accordingly, in the revised result, a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female 68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females - 68420 and Male - 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST." The result is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC GD Constable marks:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on marks of computer based exam

A pdf will open

View marks

Download

Take a printout