Happy Brother's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status For Your Loving Brothers

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 24: "There is no love like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother". May 24 is being celebrated as National Brother's day. It is a great opportunity to show grattitute to one's brother who always protects us from every sadness and sorrow.

To celebrate your remarkable bond of brotherhood, here are a few happy wishes and quotes to share with your brothers:

Brother's Day Wishes

You are my superhero, but I see you every day doing awesome works. Happy Brother's Day.

Happy Brother's Day! It is a blessing to have a brother like you!

Happy Brother's Day dear. You are my first and forever best friend.

I love my brother. He is simply amazing and I just couldn't imagine my life without him.

Nothing can stop me from loving my brother.

No one feels like you, bro. Happy brother's day!

Happy brother's day. Thanks for being the best brother in the world.

Wishing Happy Brother's Day to the best brother in the world.

Without you, my life would be dull. Though we fight a lot but I care for you. Happy brother's day.