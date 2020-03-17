  • search
    GUJCET 2020 Admit card released

    New Delhi, Mar 17: The GUJCET 2020 Admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. The GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on March 31 2020 at the various centres. The admit card is available on gujcet.gseb.org.

    How to download GUJCET 2020 Admit Card:

    • Go to gujcet.gseb.org
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
