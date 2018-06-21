English

Give us details of physiotherapy facilities in Tihar jail asks HC

    Observing that several inmates lodged in Tihar Jail here require physiotherapy, the Delhi High Court has asked the director general of prisons to give details of the facilities, including the number of machines and trained physiotherapists, available at the prison.

    Justice Mukta Gupta issued the direction while hearing a plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, undergoing life sentence for conspiring to assassinate former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

    He has sought special facilities for treatment of his back pain and other spinal problems.

    The court noted that while Hawara was being provided the necessary medical and other facilities for his ailment, there were other inmates in the jail who require physiotherapy.

    "The issue which needs consideration is the fact that a lot of inmates require the facility of physiotherapy," it said.

    "In this regard a detailed affidavit will be filed by DG (Prisons) before the next date detailing the number of machines available for physiotherapy in the (Tihar) jail dispensary, whether they are in working condition or not and whether trained physiotherapist are available for the same," it said.

    tihar jail delhi high court inmates prison

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
