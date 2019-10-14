  • search
    FCI Manager recruitment: Apply online link for 330 FCI Manager jobs here; Download FCI notification

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: FCI Manager job openings have been announced and there are 330 Manager vacancies across five zones. Food Corporation of India or FCI Manager recruitment notification download link is given below. The last date to apply for FCI jobs 2019 Manager vacancies is October 27, 2019.

    FCI recruitment process involves online test, interview and training. The Food Corporation of India or FCI official website is - www.fci.gov.in.

    FCI Manager recruitment
    FCI Manager recruitment

    As per the FCI manager recruitment 2019 notification, 330 vacancies have been announced for five zones - North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone and North East Zone. There are 187 manager vacancies in North Zone, 65 in South Zone, 15 in West Zone, 37 in East Zone and 26 in the North East Zone.

    Post-wise, the FCI Manager openings are - Manager (General), Manager (Depot), Manager (Movement), Manager (Accounts), Manager (Technical), Manager (Civil Engineering), and Manager (Electrical Mechanical Engineering).

    For exact details of post-wise zone-wise, please download the official notification below:

    FCI Manager recruitment official notification download link: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for FCI Manager jobs: Click Here

    How to apply for FCI Manager jobs:

    Visit www.fci.gov.in.

    Click on "Current Recruitment".

    In this page titled Current Recruitment, click on "Category II Recruitment".

    You will land on a page called: CURRENT RECRUITMENT FOR CATEGORY-II. This page has all the information, official notification and zone wise application links.

    Select your Zone and click on it.

    Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

    Submit

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 3:46 [IST]
