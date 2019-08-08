EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 update: Check exam dates and pattern

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 31 and September 1 2019. The admit card will be released on August 21 2019 and would remain live until September 1 2019. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO SSA Exam pattern:

The phase 1 preliminary exam will comprise 100 marks and would be for an hour long duration. Those who qualify this exam, can appear for the phase 2 exam. In Phase 1, there will be negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that particular question.

The Phase-2 main exam will be of 2.45 hour duration. It would comprise 230 marks. For each wrong answer there would negative marking of one fourth of the marks assigned to the question. The exam would be in both objective and descriptive form.

The descriptive paper would be in online mode, while the descriptive paper will be conducted in the online mode after the completion of online objective test.

Candidates would need to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work.

The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature and the marks would not be calculated for merit ranking.

How to download EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout